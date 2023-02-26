BVAS fails to recognise, accredit Osoba in Ogun

A former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has expressed disappointment over his inability to vote on Saturday during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Osoba’s inability to vote followed the repeated failures of the BVAS machine to recognise and accredit him for voting.

The Independent National Electoral Commission adopted the BVAS for accreditation during the elections.

He spoke with journalists at Ward 14, Polling Unit 15, Ibara Government Reserved Area in Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

The veteran journalist said: “I have been here twice today and the BVAS failed to recognise my face and finger marks in spite of the fact that my name and picture are on the voter register of this polling centre.

“It is the same card that I used to vote in 2019 in this same polling centre that I presented

now.

“Yet, it is unsuccessful.

“I don’t want to vote unaccredited because I don’t want my vote to cause cancellation of other votes in this centre.”

The former Governor said he was, however, encouraged by the large turnout of voters, including the aged, who came out to exercise their civic responsibilities.

Osoba said: “I feel very sad, but I was encouraged with the huge turnout, particularly many elders in their 70s and 80s, who turned out out for the exercise.

“I have confidence in INEC.

“It was just a technological failure.

“Only two or three of us could not vote in this unit.

“Definitely, we will do everything possible to make sure that the technical team of INEC addresses the situation.”

Osoba, commending the security arrangement across the state, appealed to INEC to extend voting in areas where voting started late.

He said: “In terms of peaceful conduct of the election and security, one is encouraged.

“I want to thank our people and congratulate them for their peaceful and orderly manner in which they have conducted themselves, irrespective of whichever political party they are voting for.”