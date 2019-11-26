President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the former Governor of old Kano State and former Nigerian High Commissioner to Zimbabwe, retired Col. Sani Bello, on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message is communicated via a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari joined Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, the Bello family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating a lifetime of dedicated service to the community, state and the nation.

He affirmed that Bello’s discipline, exemplary team building-skills and dedication to duty, which distinguished him from others, consistently marked him out for honour.

The President wished the celebrator the very best in his future endeavours, and prayed almighty Allah to sustain the septuagenarian with good health, peace and fulfilment.