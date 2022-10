The Flamingos of Nigeria have lost their bid to advance to the final of the FIFA Women U-17 World Cup when they lost to Colombia in the semifinal game on Wednesday.

The Flamingos lost in the semifinal match during sudden death after they pulled a stunning 0-0 draw with Colombia.

They lost the resulting penalty kicks 5-6 to the eventual winner.

This is the first time the Flamingos will get to the semifinal of the U-17 World Cup since they started participating.

