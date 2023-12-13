Trending
Breaking: Rivers House of Assembly being demolished + Video

The Rivers State House of Assembly is being demolished.

The demolition, which was ongoing as at press time, was disclosed in a video with two female voices.

The Eagle Online recalls that there has been a face-off in the Assembly following the altercation between Governor Sim Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The altercation led to a division in the Assembly, with 27 members out of the 32-member House, backing Wike.

On December 11, the 27 lawmakers, with Martin Amaewhule as Speaker, defected to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

But on Tuesday, a High Court in Rivers State recognised the five lawmakers on the side of Fubara as the authentic House.

