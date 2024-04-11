Breaking: Minister in Buhari’s administration is dead

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology in the Muhammadu Buhari administration, is dead.

A source close to the deceased, confirmed the death of the former Minister to Tribune Online on Thursday.

Onu, a former governor of Abia State, died after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in Nigeria.

Recall that the late 72-year-old former minister contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress during the 2023 general election, but lost to President Bola Tinubu.

Onu was a Nigerian politician, author and engineer until his death in April 2024.

He was the first civilian governor of Abia State and was the minister of science, technology and innovation of Nigeria from November 2015 until his resignation in 2022.

The former Abia State governor was the longest serving minister of the ministry.