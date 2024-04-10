Nigeria’s Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odowondo, earlier reported dead, has been resurrected.

The Eagle Online earlier reported that Odowondo and three other actors on their way to a location died in a sea crash.

They were said to have died inside a river in Anambra State when their boat capsized.

However, reports later had it that Odowondo was resurrected.

The development was confirmed by the President not the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, in a post on social media.

Rollas said: “What God cannot do does not exist.

“Junior Pope is alive.

“He is taking treatment in the hospital.”

A comedian, Arole, also confirmed the development among other persons.

Arole said he made a call to someone with Odowondo who confirmed he is alive.

This is coming after videos and photographs showed the four actors lying down dead.

In fact, the heads of two or three of them were covered.