Breaking: Four Nigerian actors die after falling into river en route location

Four Nigerian actors, including Junior Pope Odonwodo, are dead.
According to information available at press time, they died on their way to a location for a movie shoot.
The incident occurred on Anam River in Anambra State.
Their bodies had since been recovered.
Odonwodo had before the accident revealed they were on their way to the movie location.
He did this by sharing a video of himself and others during the journey.