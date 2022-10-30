Breaking: Flamingos demolish German wall, win U-17 World Cup bronze

The Flamingos of Nigeria have won the third place match of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Nigerian girls achieved the feat on Sunday afternoon when they defeated their counterparts from Germany.

It was a one-sided match for the Flamingos until the 62nd minute when they led by three goals.

The goals were scored by Ajakaye, Bello and Atim.

However, the Germans came back into the game, scoring three goals too.

In the resultant penalty kicks, the Flamingos netted three of their own and missed one, while the Germans scored two.

The Eagle Online recalls that Nigeria and Germany squared off in the two teams’ first match of the competition, back on October 11, with the Germans having to battle back from behind following Miracle Usani’s opener for the Flamingos through a a free-kick.

