Breaking: Ex-Anambra Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is dead

A former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is dead.

According to available information, Ezeife died in a government-owned hospital in Abuja on Thursday.

He was 85.

This development was confirmed by the family in a statement by Chief Rob Ezeife.

The statement said: “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, Okwadike, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, the first Executive Governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential Aspirant.

“This sad event took place yesterday at 6pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

“More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his State Burial will be announced later.”