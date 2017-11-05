Breaking: D’Tigers rule Africa again, D’Tigress runner up

Nigeria has emerged the inaugural champions in the men’s category of the 2017 FIBA 3X3 Africa Cup, beating Cote d’Ivoire in the final game by 21 to nine points.

The Nigerian team, led by Azuoma Dike, dispatched Egypt 21-14 points in the semi-finals and were unstoppable as Abdul Yahaya who scored a total of 39 points in five games left the Ivoriens confused.

Godwin David and Lucky Subel also gave a good account of themselves to ensure victory for Nigeria in the finals.

Nigeria’s Dike was also named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, while being named in the competition’s top three players list, which also had Tisiane Traore of Cote d’Ivoire and Elly Randriamampionona of Madagascar.

Mali proved too powerful for the D’Tigress in the final as they emerged 12-11 points winners in a keenly contested game.

Despite settling for the silver medal, Nigeria’s Nkechi Akashili was named as one of the Top 3 players alongside Mali’s Nassira Traore and Jamla Nasikombi of Uganda.

This is the second major title won under the new NBBF after the D’Tigress went eight games unbeaten to emerge African champions in Mali.

The NBBF has so far led the national team at the cadet and senior levels to six international competitions since its inauguration on July 21, 2017 and returned with two gold trophies and four silver medals.