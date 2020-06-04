The Lagos State Government has given June 19 and 21, 2020 as dates for Mosques and Churches in the state to resume congregational worship following the easing of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

The dates were contained in a tweet on the Twitter handle of the Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday.

Akosile, obviously quoting from the briefing by Sanwo-Olu at the State House in Marina, a picture of which accompanied the tweet, said: “Breaking: Churches & Mosques to resume services in Lagos as follows:

“Muslim services to resume on 19th June while Christian worship begins on the 21st of June, 2020.

“Children below age 15 not allowed. Religious gatherings are restricted to Fridays and Sundays only.”

Apart from restricting worship to just Fridays and Sundays with no children, Akosile added: “All religious centres (churches and mosques) must be 40% of the venue’s capacity.

“No hugging, handshakes, serving of food e.g. the holy communion etc in any religious centre.”