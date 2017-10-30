Breaking: APC caucus meeting in Aso Rock, Buhari presides

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night presided over a meeting of the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that early arrivals to the meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting was also being attended by governors of Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Jigawa, Benue, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Kebbi and Nasarawa States as well as deputy governors of Kwara and Yobe states.

Others attending the meeting, which was ongoing as at press time, are cabinet ministers and presidential aides.