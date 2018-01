Breaking: 490 out of 5027 Nigerian returnees from Libya arrive

No fewer than 490 out of 5,027 Nigerian returnees from Libya arrived in Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State on Sunday.

They arrived at about 4.55pm.

The movement of the returnees is being coordinated by the National Emergency Management Agency.

A camp to receive the returnees has been provided in Port Harcourt.

Details later.

NAN.