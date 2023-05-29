Board approves promotion of senior officers in NCOS, NIS, FSS, NSCDC

The Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Board has approved 2022 promotion examinations of senior officers.

A statement by the Secretary to the Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, on Sunday in Abuja confirmed this development.

The statement said the board approved 8,365 officers of NCOS; 3,472 officers of NIS; 327 officers of FSS; and 5,167 officers of NSCDC.

The Chairman of the board and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made this known after the board’s 03-23 meeting held on May 23 in Abuja.

Aregbesola said the approval was made taking cognisance of merit and performances of the officers.

The Minister congratulated the affected officers, adding that their promotion is a call for service to the ministry, its board and their respective services.

He urged them to work harder towards achieving the mandates and visions of their respective services and ensuring internal security of the country.