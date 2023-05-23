Biden announces delegation to Tinubu’s inauguration + Full list

President of the United States, Joe Biden, has announced a Presidential Delegation to Nigeria for the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria.

The announcement was contained in a statement on the website of the White House, six days ahead of the inauguration.

The inauguration, scheduled for Eagle Square in Abuja, will hold on May 29, 2023.

It will witness the inauguration of Tinubu as president and Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice president.

To lead the presidential delegation of President Biden will be the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, while David Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires, of the US Embassy in Abuja will be a member of the team.

Other members of the delegation as Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California; Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, US Department of Commerce; General Michael E. Langley, Commander of US Africa Command; and Enoh T. Ebong, Director, US Trade and Development Agency.

Others are Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, US Department of State; Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council; Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, US Agency for International Development.