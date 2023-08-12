BBNaija All Stars housemate welcomes baby girl + Video of his reaction

One of the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd, has welcomed a baby girl on Friday.

The housemate broke the news to his fellow housemates hours after getting the news in the isolated BBNaija house.

Frodd said his daughter will be named Adaora and Chioma, with the second being his wife’s name.

His fellow housemates were seen rejoicing with him in a video posted on his Twitter account.