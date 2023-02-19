ASUSS lauds Abiodun over 2022 teachers promotion exercise

The newly elected State Administrative Council of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Ogun State Chapter has sent a message of immense appreciation to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun over the recent promotion of over 7,000 teachers by the state government.

In a letter dated February 17, 2023 and signed by Comrade Felix Oluwaseun Agbesanwa and Comrade Oluwaseyi Bankole, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the union executive, which was constituted and inaugurated on 19th January, 2023 after the union’s state election was successfully conducted, described the 2021/2022 promotion exercise approved by Governor Abiodun as “heart-warming and remarkable”.

The letter reads in part: “It is heart-warming and remarkable to note and place on record at the same time that barely two weeks after we assumed office, you gifted our new administration with the approval of the long-expected 2021/2022 PROMOTION EXERCISE FOR TEACHERS which has been successfully conducted by the Teaching Service Commission.”

“Your Excellency, on behalf of ourselves, and the over 7,000 secondary schools teachers who benefitted from the promotion exercise, we wish to express our profound gratitude to you, and your government for this commendable gesture that has pleased all our colleagues.

“Please accept, as always, the reassurances of our deepest gratitude and consideration.”

It would be recalled that the state government, just last week, approved the promotion exercise for 7,518 teaching and non-teaching staff of secondary schools across the state. The Chairman, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Olalekan Ifede, said the approval was “a pointer that Abiodun’s administration was committed to reforming the sector and putting it in an enviable position for other states to emulate.”