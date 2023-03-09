Army discovers 1,671 PVCs, ballot papers in Lagos apartment

Personnel of the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have recovered 1,671 Permanent Voters Cards in an apartment in Olodi-Apapa area of Lagos State.

The Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Isang Akpaumontia, disclosed the development to newsmen on Wednesday.

Akpaumontia, who paraded the suspects and the recovered PVCs, said three persons were subsequently arrested in the apartment, while the prime suspect was said to be on the run.

Also recovered in the apartment were ballot papers, cutlasses and Indian hemp.

Briefing journalists at the Ikeja Cantonment on Wednesday, Akpaumontia said: “Earlier today, three young men were arrested with 1,671 PVCs.

“This was after early information was received.

“With the support of the Department of State Services, we were able to arrest them.

“They were arrested with some drugs, dagger, charms and over 1,000 PVCs.

“They were arrested at the Apapa general area, in a house where we traced them to.

“The owner of the house, who is the prime suspect, was traced to a hotel.

“But he took off.

“We are going to hand these suspects and exhibits over to our immediate headquarters to do the needful because things have to be done the way they should so as to discourage others who think they can take laws into their hands and go scot-free.”