APC suspends its spokesman and Gov. Abiodun’s aide

The Itele Ward 7 Chapter of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has suspended one of the media aides of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye.

Vice-Chairman of the Ward, Tajudeen Ogunsanwo, said this in a minute of the meeting where the decision was taken.

According to Ogunsanwo in the minutes of the meeting held on Tuesday, Oladunjoye, who is also the spokesman of the APC in Ogun State, committed infractions that led to his suspension.

In the minutes, which was made available to The Eagle Online by one of those who attended the meeting, Oladunjoye was accused of polarisation of the party, abuse of office and withholding of 2023 elections funds till date.

Also Read:

According to the minutes of the emergency meeting: “As a result of the aforementioned allegations levied against Hon Tunde Oladunjoye, a motion for his suspension was moved by Mr Hameed Kayode and was seconded by Mrs Victoria Ogbeide.

“His suspension was unanimously adopted by the entire party members present at the Ward meeting.”

The emergency meeting, which commenced with an opening prayer by Victoria Mojisola Ogbeide at exactly 4:10pm at the Ward Secretariat and presided over by Ogunsanwo, also saw the removal from office of the Ward Chairman, Alhaji Sarafa Oduntokun.

The motion for the removal of Oduntokun, at the meeting said to have been attended by 106 members, was moved by Adeniran Ipaye and seconded by Moses Okpomini.

The Ward Chairman was accused of polarisation of the party, misappropriation of funds, injudicious distribution of commodities meant for party members and gross misconduct and nonchalant attitude towards the entire party members.

The motion for the removal of Oduntokun was captured in the minutes of the meeting to have been unanimously adopted by the entire party members present.

Among those who attended the meeting were Hon. Onadeko Onamusi, Hon. Owolabi Okunuga, Hon. Sina Ipaye and Hon. Tunde Ojutaiwo.

Oladunjoye and Oduntokun were yet to respond to their suspension by the party members.