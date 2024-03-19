APC South East zone affirms Federal Character Commissioner’s suspension

The South East Zonal Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday affirmed the suspension of Ginika Tor by the Enugu State Chapter of the party.

The suspended Commissioner is the representative of Enugu State on the Board of the Federal Character Commission.

Tor was suspended over alleged gross misconduct, anti-party activities, and attempts to create a parallel executive of the party in the state.

The zonal leadership of the party, after a Zonal Executive meeting in Enugu on Tuesday, considered the report of the Enugu State chapter suspending Tor and ratified it.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Vice Chairman, APC South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

The statement disclosed that Tor had on March 10, 2024 allegedly engaged in anti-party activities and published statements whose purpose was to bring the leadership of the APC in Enugu State and its State Executive Council into “disrepute, contempt, hatred and public ridicule.

“She also created a factional/parallel State Executive Committee in APC Enugu state, which is contrary to Section 21:2 of the 2022 Constitution of the All Progressives Congress as amended.

“The South East Zonal Executive of the APC hereby ratifies the suspension of Mrs Ginika Tor from the All Progressives Congress.”

The resolution ratifying the suspension of Tor was copied to the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who is also the leader of the APC in the South East; APC Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Emma Eneukwu; and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji.