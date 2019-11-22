The Lagos State Government on Friday stated that all the illegal street traders in Oyingbo driven away from the roadside must relocate to the main market.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said the illegal street traders are responsible for creating traffic bottlenecks and impeding free flow of traffic.

Bello charged the Oyingbo market leaders to meet the Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government immediately to fashion out ways of accommodating the street traders in the main market.

He warned that the state government will no longer condone the excesses of the traders who have abandoned the market for the streets.

He said their activities is unacceptable to the State Government, which is left with no other option but to protect the interest of the larger majority of residents who are daily slowed down by activities of the street traders who also litter the roads with refuse.

He maintained that despite several warnings, the traders have continued to litter the market, streets and refused to patronize PSP operators.

The Commissioner said the issue is not about pleas or appeals to the state government, but about the traders and their leaders adopting corrective measures to desist from encouraging street trading and patronise PSP operators.

Tunji Bello stated that towards this end, operatives of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps have been drafted to the market and the adjoining streets with standing instructions to arrest any street trader found within the vicinity.

He warned that the operatives have also been warned that they will face stern disciplinary measures if found to be collaborating with any street trader.

He also warned street traders in major areas of Lagos like Marina, Agege, Mushin, Alimosho and Obalende that their days are numbered as massive enforcers will soon come after them.