Ali M. Ali  set to assume office as NAN MD

Ali M. Ali, the newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the News Agency of Nigeria, is expected to assume office on Monday (today).

He was Deputy Director, Independent Campaign Council, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

The new Managing Director, who hails from Kano State, was a former Deputy President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors and a former Editor of Triumph Newspaper, Kano.

He had worked with Thisday, Leadership and Peoples Daily newspapers at different times.

Ali, whose appointment was approved by President Bola Tinubu on October 19, is taking over the leadership from Buki Ponle, whose tenure expired on September 30.

Abdulhadi Khaliel, the Director of Admin and Human Resources of the agency, held sway in acting capacity since then.