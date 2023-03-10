Alake raises alarm on NADECO impostor

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communication, Dele Alake has raised alarm on one Lloyd Ukwu, claiming to be the Executive Director of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), describing him as an impostor.

Alake said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to a report that Ukwu planned to organise a press conference where he would allegedly disparage and cast aspersions on the credibility of the Feb. 25 presidential poll.

Alake said the election was freely and fairly won by Tinubu.

“It must be stated emphatically and without any ambiguity that Ukwu is an impostor, hell-bent on hoodwinking unsuspecting Nigerians in the Diaspora and the international community,” Alake said.

Alake alleged that Ukwu’s aim was to further a sinister agenda on behalf of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, who came a distant third in the presidential poll.

He alleged that Ukwu’s attempt to fraudulently exploit the NADECO platform for Peter Obi against Tinubu was laughable and a grave insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians.

Alake said Nigerians witnessed first-hand the struggle by the pro-democracy group in restoring democratic rule to Nigeria and the roles played by prominent Nigerians, including independence hero and nationalist, the late Chief Anthony Enahoro.

Alake listed other heros to include Tinubu, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Gen. Alani Akinrinade, the late Commodore Dan Suleiman, the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi and Chief Cornelius Adebayo.

Alake reiterated that Ukwu was very peripheral to this group of eminent statesmen and illustrious Nigerians who bore the pain and peril of exile so that Nigeria could be free from the jackboot of military dictatorship of the late Gen. Sani Abacha.

He reminded Ukwu that while Tinubu put his life and resources on the line during those challenging times, the likes of Peter Obi were allegedly hobnobbing with the military or nowhere to be found.

“In trying to rob himself in an unbefitting garb, Ukwu’s desperation to confer credibility on his mission by using NADECO name is bound to hit a dead-end and ignominy.

“To hide under the name of NADECO to deceive the international media and interest groups is an act that should be condemned by right thinking people.

“Majority of Nigerians have spoken loud and clear that Tinubu is their choice to lead Nigeria from May 29, 2023. There is absolutely nothing Ukwu and his ilk can do to change this fact of history,” Alake said.