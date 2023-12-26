Aiyedatiwa asks Ondo residents to pray for Akeredolu

The Ondo State acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged citizens of the state to extend their prayers to the ailing Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, as they celebrate Christmas.

Acting Governor Aiyedatiwa made the plea in his Christmas message to the people of the state.

Aiyedatiwa, in the message on Monday, said the festive season should remind Christians of God’s love for humanity and the need to uphold the virtues of compassion, tolerance and love as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He said: “This period reminds us of God’s love for humanity and the need to uphold the virtues of compassion, tolerance and love as exemplified by Jesus Christ.”