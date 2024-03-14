AGF’s Office, FAAC hold workshop in London

Information has filtered into the public space that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the 36 States Commissioners of Finance under the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee have held a workshop on Public Financial Management and International Public Sector Accounting Standards in London, United Kingdom.

The workshop, confirmed by the OAGF, was held at Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington London from March 4 to 9, 2024.

The workshop was with the theme: “Public Financial Management and IPSAS Workshop for State Commissioners of Finance and Officials of OAGF.”

It was attended by the state Commissioners of Finance and officials from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

According to the brochure of the event, the five-day programme was also attended by the Federation Account Allocation Committee’s subcommittee on IPSAS implementation in Nigeria, office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Abuja.

Over the course of five days, participants engaged in discussions related to IPSAS and its impact on accountability.

The workshop delved into other critical areas such as accounting and reporting in a hyper-inflationary economy, as well as the challenges faced in public financial management implementation in Nigeria.

Budget implementation challenges were also discussed.

As part of the workshop, participants paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commissioner in London.

The sessions commenced daily at 10am and ended at 2:30pm, with participants departing for their respective destinations on March 9, 2024.

Speaking on the rationale behind holding the workshop, Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, said it was organised annually and approved by the National Economic Council.

Mokwa said: “The OAGF members present at the meeting are sub-committees of FAAC, the others are members of the implementation committee who are commissioners of finance of the 36 states.”

He said the event was held in the UK because the facilitators are residents of the country and it is the place of origin of the IPSAS.