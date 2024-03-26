After decades of neglect, FG approves dualisation of Ado-Ikare Road

After three decades of outright neglect, the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has revealed that the Federal Government has approved the dualistion of Ado-Ekiti-Ikere-Akoko Road, a 31km highway that connects Ekiti State to the Federal Capital Territory through Ondo, Edo and Kogi States.

The 31km highway, according to the Leader of the Senate, was equally captured in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

Bamidele said it was purely enacted to implement strategic infrastructure projects that will create limitless opportunities for Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation.

He spoke about the road reconstruction during a feedback session with one of the country’s foremost legal icons and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola on Monday.

The Ado-Ekiti-Ikere-Akoko, one of the 12 federal roads connecting Ekiti State to Kogi, Kwara, Ondo and Osun States, has suffered neglect even before democratic transition in 1999.

With Bamidele’s intervention, however, President Bola Tinubu approved the dualisation of the road considering its strategic significance to Ekiti and other states directly and indirectly bordering it.

Other federal roads that connect Ekiti to Kogi, Kwara, Ondo and Osun States are still deplorable and dilapidated, seriously begging for the attention of the federal and state governments.

Among others, the roads include Ifaki-Otun Road, Ifaki-Ilasa-Omuo Road, Ado-Ikere Road, Ado-Ijan-Ikare Road, Ado-Iyin-Aramoko Road, Aramoko-Efon-Ijebu Jesa Road, Efon-Iwaraja Road and Otun-Erinmope-Odo Owa Road.

At the session on Monday, Bamidele revealed that the dualisation of the Ado-Ekiti-Ikare-Akoko Road was captured in the 2024 Appropriation Act and its reconstruction would commence before the end of this financial year.

He explained that the reason for the dualisation of the road “is due to the volume of traffic on this inter-state highway that connects Ekiti to Abuja through Ondo, Edo and Kogi States.

“It is a decision taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Aside, it is not only that the road was captured in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

“The Honourable Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has identified it to the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works as a priority federal road, whose reconstruction must take off this fiscal year.

“The Federal Government has already commenced the design of the road because what was decided was that the road should be dualised from Ejigbo in Ado Ekiti up till 31 kilometres to Ikare Akoko.

“We will continue from there as a single lane.

“The reason for dualisation is due to the volume of traffic on this corridor.

“When fully executed, the road will stand the test of time.

“This was a decision taken not just by the minister, but also by the president, who has tremendous respect for you.”

Bamidele also recounted how thousands of students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti trooped out on Monday to protest the deplorable condition of the Ado-Ekiti-Ikare-Akoko Road.

Sadly enough, according to the Senate Leader, the protesting students did not know the Federal Government had already awarded the contract to dualise the 31-kilometre road.

In his response, Babalola expressed delight about the dualisation of the Ado-Ekiti-Ikare-Akoko Road, noting that the news of its reconstruction was the news of the year to him.

He said the news about the dualisation of the primary road directly connecting ABUAD with other parts of the federation “is the news of the year to me in particular and Ekiti people in general”.

Babalola also spoke about the state of Ekiti airport, lamenting how the airport was inaugurated before former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, completed his second term.

Since the inauguration of the airport project, however, the legal icon observed that no plane had landed there due to the failure of Fayemi’s administration to complete the project.

He said: “I am currently financing the completion of the abandoned airport.

“The airport was inaugurated, but no plane can land there.

“I am currently financing the airport project to make it functional.”

Babalola, therefore, urged the Senate Leader to support the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, noting that both of them “are absolutely committed to the development of Ekiti State”.