A French lady, Ivanna Bay, has also accused Nigerian music star, Davido, of impregnating her.

This is coming hours after an American lady, Anita Brown, went public with her pregnancy for Davido with receipts.

Bay shared a purported chat with the Nigerian singer to backup her claim of being impregnated by him.

She also shared a video of her carrying out a pregnancy test, which confirmed that she is pregnant.