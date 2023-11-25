Adeleke embarks on vacation to Europe, Asia

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has embarked on a vacation to Europe and Asia.

This is according to the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

During the vacation, Rasheed said Adeleke would finalise partnership deals with investors and development partners.

A statement by Rasheed on Saturday read, “The governor, who has not gone on a break since assuming office a year ago, is billed to conclude partnership deals in several sectors with investors who had earlier visited the state.”

3Quoting the governor while speaking before departure, the statement further read, “This is a democracy. My masters are Osun people who elected me into office and to whom I am surely accountable. My trip is however a working one as I will be meeting foreign partners who are eager to join several sectors of our state economy.

“The last year has been rewarding as we have stabilised the state from inherited rot. We are reconstructing and simultaneously delivering good governance. That is why our 2024 budget is tagged Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery.

“In one year, we place Osun State on a path of sustainable development, upgrading critical sectors like education, health, culture and entertainment, water, sports, digital economy, workers’ welfare, infrastructures, and agriculture.

“We cap it with a multi-billion naira infrastructure plan now under implementation.”