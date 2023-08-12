Adeboye: Nigeria already fighting many wars, pray against any other one

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has called on Christians, especially his church members, to pray against fresh wars within and outside the country’s borders.

Pastor Adeboye made the call during the church’s 71st Annual Convention Holy Ghost Service on Friday night.

Tagged: “Beyond Expectations,” the event took place at Redemption City in Mowe, Ogun State on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Adeboye said the country was already fighting many “wars” such as kidnapping, terrorism and killings.

He said: “Surely, we don’t want more wars.

“We want to win the ones we are fighting, not fresh ones whether outside or within our borders.

“Those of you who believe in peace in every section, should stand up and pray to say: ‘Father, have mercy on Nigeria because of those of us who are your children.’

“I encourage you all, God still answers prayers, do not be discouraged because tomorrow will be alright.

“Do not be distracted.

“Nigeria still needs a lot of prayers.”

The cleric said the church’s Holy Ghost Service next month would be dedicated to those trusting God for the fruit of the womb.

Adeboye added: “I believe God that there will be a lot of twins, triplets and many more.

“God does not know how to do small things and does not stop when your cup of blessings is full.

“Anytime God is dealing with you, He wants to go the extra mile because God has a way of changing shame to glory.

“If God says, promote this fellow, that person must be promoted, but you must be committed to the work of God.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that thousands of worshippers all over the world connected to the service online.

The programme, which started on August 7, will end on August 13.

No fewer than 66 babies had so far been delivered at the ongoing convention as at press time.