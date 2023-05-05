Adamawa 2023: Suspended REC granted bail, his movement restricted

The Nigeria Police Force has granted bail to the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The REC has been in police detention since he reported for an interview scheduled for May 5, 2023 on May 2, 2023.

The police had invited him for an interview over his role in the disputed governorship election in Adamawa State.

Revealing that Ari had been granted bail with conditions on Friday was the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

In a statement he issued, Adejobi said: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby confirms that Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who has been in custody for interrogations by the police in the course of investigations into allegations of impropriety during the supplementary gubernatorial pools in the state, has been granted administrative bail by the Police while investigations subsist.

“He is expected to report at the Police Headquarters every weekday while investigations are ongoing on the matter.”