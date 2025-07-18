AAAN kicks off 52nd congress with bold call to reclaim industry pride

The 52nd Annual General Meeting and Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) opened in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday with a rallying cry for innovation, professionalism, and industry reinvention.

Held with the theme: “Charting Bold Paths Forward,” the event drew leading voices in the advertising and marketing communications sectors.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, represented by Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, officially opened the congress.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, was represented by the Director-General (DG) of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo.

In his welcome address, AAAN President, Lanre Adisa, urged agencies to confront the future without fear.

Adisa said: “Technology is not the enemy.

“Fear is.

“We must be bold enough to re-skill, experiment, and claim our seat at the table.”

Adisa called for government collaboration, including the enforcement of professional standards in agency selection and involvement of practitioners in national brand strategy.

Also Read:

Congress Chairman and Insight Redefini Group CEO, Dr. Tayo Oyedeji, delivered a paper titled: “Our Craft, Our Pride, Our Power.”

Oyedeji decried poor agency compensation compared to peers across Africa.

He said: “Kenyan agencies earn three to five times more.

“South African agencies?

“Up to 20 times.

:Our work is not worse.

“It’s better.”

Oyedeji said undervaluing talent fuels brain drain.

He also called for regulatory trust, cautioning against overregulation that could stifle creativity.

The ARCON DG reaffirmed ARCON’s commitment to collaboration, stating: “We are not the only gatekeepers.

“Engagement is a continuous process.”

Impact Hub Lagos CEO, Idowu Akinde, highlighted AI’s transformative power and the need for storytelling with social purpose.

The day also featured a high-impact panel with experts from Airtel Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, TBWA/Concept, Digisplash, and the Oyo State Government.

Discussions focused on value creation, sustainability, and nurturing creative talent, moderated by Oluwatobilola Williams of 7even Interactive.

Post Views: 20