WAFCON: Super Falcons thrash Zambia to reach semi finals

Nigeria produced a masterclass to thrash Zambia 5-0 in a stunning Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final tie in Casablanca on Friday.

A stunning performance from the nine-time champions grants them a ticket to the semi finals and left the once-dreaded Zambians heading for home.

The performance and result left fans bewildered, as the Zambians, who had shown incredible strength, ability and ambition in their previous three games, were completely overhauled.

Two minutes into the game, Osinachi Ohale rose above everyone to make a clever contact with the ball with her head and send the goalkeeper the wrong way from an Esther Okoronkwo’s free-kick.

The Nigerian girls, and for good reasons, celebrated with gusto, and never looked back.

They hustled and harried the Zambians from the wings and in the middle of the park, and even when the Zambians had the rare sight of goal, in the 21st and 30th minutes, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and the defenders took care of things.

Jennifer Echegini worked tremendously hard in the middle, combining with Halimatu Ayinde and Okoronkwo.

Also captain Rasheedat Ajibade carried the team smartly as always, with Chinwendu Ihezuo and Folasade Ijamilusi, starting for the first time, always ready to put the feet of the Zambian rearguard to the fire.

Nigeria got the second goal they deserved in the 33rd minute, and it was a classic.

Echegini forcefully collected the ball in the middle, found Ashleigh Plumptre, who found her captain Ajibade as she lifted the ball into the box, and Okoronkwo chested and swiftly dispatched it into the far corner.

Nnadozie sent out a long ball from her territory, which was helped backwards by a Zambian defender, freeing the lurking Ihezuo, who progressed with unceasing energy and picked the far angle.

In the second half, Nigeria did not have to do much other than to further cripple the potency of the duo of Barbra Banda and Rachael Kundananji, which they did effectively, and even added more goals.

Defender Tosin Demehin scored with a header from a dead ball on the right, and Ijamilusi, timing her run well, connected a pass from Ajibade to earn Nigeria’s fifth goal.

Nigeria will take on the winner of Saturday’s quarter final game between Cup holders South Africa and Senegal in the semi final.

