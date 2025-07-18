Flood: Niger urges riverine communities to relocate

The Niger State government has directed villagers residing along riverine areas across the state to relocate to higher ground to avoid flooding.

The directive comes on the heels of warnings issued by both the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and the federal government.

NiMet, in its weather forecast, had said that early morning thunderstorms are expected in northern states, accompanied by heavier rainfall and storms in Niger, Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa states.

It also warned of an imminent thunderstorm and rainfall across the country, which could lead to flooding in 15 states of the federation due to anticipated heavy downpours.

Reacting in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication, Media and Strategy, Jonathan Vatsa, the Niger Government said there is an urgent need for those living along the river bank to relocate to safer places to avoid possible disaster.

“The state government cannot afford to witness another catastrophic situation like the recent Mokwa flood, which claimed over 200 lives, with properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

“Over 2,000 communities across 15 local government areas of the state are living along the riverside, and this is why these communities need to heed the NiMET and federal government flood warning.

“We need to be proactive to avoid the Mokwa experience, and that is why the state government is urging the people living by the river to immediately begin to relocate to a safer place, because we don’t want to take the warnings of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency/federal government for granted.

“The state government will soon embark on a statewide awareness and sensitization of the people especially those communities that are prone to flood on the need for them to flee the area temporarily to upland areas,” he declared.

Vatsa urged traditional leaders, community leaders, and religious leaders to help the government sensitize their subjects and followers to the need for them to adhere strictly to the directive.

