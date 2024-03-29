72nd birthday: Buhari hails Tinubu in telephone conversation

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday followed up his public statement with a phone call to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in which he personally passed on his best wishes for a happy 72nd birthday.

The spokesman of the former president, Mallam Garba Shehu, hinted to the media of the development on Friday.

Shehu said in the course of the conversation, Buhari said he was fully committed to the success of the All Progressives Congress administration under President Tinubu.

In this regard, President Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying praying for a leader is imperative as his success and well-being are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements.