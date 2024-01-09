2024 Hajj: Saudi gives hint on expanding tent city for space

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said it is considering expansion of the capacity of tent city, to resolve the challenge of space in Mina, during the annual Hajj.

This was contained in a statement by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara.

Usara said that the Acting NAHCON Chairman, Malam Jalal Arabi, dropped the hint during his separate update meetings with members of different contingents, on the outcome of the Commission’s parley with the Saudi Foreign Minister.

The Commission’s boss quoted the Minister as saying that the predicament of “space in Mina is not a NAHCON concern alone”, but in addition, the Kingdom”, hence, the idea of ways of expanding the capacity of the tent city.

Arabi, according to the release, drew attention to the reality of insufficient time, therefore, urged everyone to redouble efforts so that the teams can soon seal deals on most vital aspects of Hajj.

Usara said Arabi also related information from the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Taufiq Al-Rabiah, that the only way NAHCON would be guaranteed proximity to Jamrat in Mina is through early payment of deposit.

The statement reads in part: “All State Executives Secretaries or Chairmen were guided to take advantage of the service providers’ open market to negotiate cost effective services for their pilgrims.

“The NAHCON Chairman informed the meeting that there will not be uniformed Hajj fare this year: the cheaper a state’s cost of accommodation and feeding, the cheaper the state’s Hajj fare.

“States are to plan their individual menus which would be used during negotiations”.

Mallam Arabi told participants at the meeting that the NAHCON’ team of facilities’ inspectors would not compromise standards.

Similarly, NAHCON Chairman appreciated the maturity exhibited by the Private Tour Operators, especially for their collaboration, to work together as a way of moving forward, urging them to commit their agreements on paper for future reference.

PTOs were also admonished to explore liberalisation of Mutawwif services in settling for those that would best serve their pilgrims.

Arabi, according to the statement, charged NAHCON staff to redouble efforts, especially on the need to work with updated guidelines.

The statement confirmed that further preparatory engagements would continue with a working visit to Mutawwif company, better known as Mu’assasa, GACA, Car Syndicate for Pilgrims’ transportation, Adillah in Madina, among others.

The NAHCON Chairman and other members are expected to strike good bargains on behalf of Nigerian pilgrims that would reduce the cost of the 2024 Hajj fare.

The Commission pledged to be persistent in updating its several stakeholders on its activities for transparency and inclusivity.

Recall that Nigeria and Saudi Arabia signed the 2024 Hajj MoU last Sunday in Jeddah.

The Nigerian delegation was led to the exercise by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.