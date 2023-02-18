2023 Presidency: FFK hits oppositions, describes Gov. El-Rufai as hero of moment, by Tajudeen Balogun

Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Director, APC PCC, Special Duties and New Media, Femi Fani-Kayode has praised Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State over his daring and courageous roles in the raging controversies that have trailed the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and Federation Government FG new monetary policy.

FFK, while hailing the submissions of his colleague, the APC PCC – Spokesperson, Festus Keyamo during a television interview Friday night, described El-Rufai as “A hero of the moment”, while taking a heavy swipe at conspirators within the ruling APC, as well as the oppositions across parties.

The former Aviation Minister exploded Saturday in a statement he personally issued and signed, declaring that El-Rufai has said nothing, but the truth.

The statement reads in part: “Festus Keyamo confirmed that truth in a most eloquent and courageous manner on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ last night.

“Those that hatched and plotted the conspiracy to stop BAT and that are attempting to set our nation ablaze and destroy our democracy have failed.

“Next Saturday this matter will finally be concluded, the hopes of the conspirators shall be dashed and our collective enemies shall not only be roundly humiliated and convincingly defeated but also confined to the dustbin of history.

“After that Godwin the Greed shall start preparing his handover notes and getting ready for a date with the DSS whilst Ibn Dubai and his long list of court jesters, perverts, reprobates, thugs, crooks, liars, saboteurs, traitors and men friends shall return to Abu Dhabi and Peter the Pooh shall go back to selling condoms, beer, toothpaste, tomatoe puree and toilet paper.

“Never forget that we are WARRIORS, we have NO fear and we always win!

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu SHALL, by the grace of God, be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed next Saturday, February 25, 2023 for the Presidential and National Assembly NASS elections.