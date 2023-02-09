2023 Polls: Why massive disenfranchisement, by Sam Williams Ezejiofor

In less than three weeks from now, precisely on February 25, 2023, Nigeria will be rewriting her history again through the ballot box. One of the former presidents of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln, said: “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.”

In this history making epoch of our time and redefinition of true values of democratic governance, we from the Green Women for Change and Empowerment Foundation are sending out this message from our platform to join the voice of many Nigerians who genuinely clamour for free, fair, transparent, credible and inclusive elections for an all inclusive governance.

Globally, every responsible government places a premium on her youths. Why? The youths are the pride of the present and the hope for the future. They represent the strength of the nation and a potential workforce as well as a dependable force for national development. It is therefore imperative that the youths should be effectively and fully mobilised for the forthcoming election for an all inclusive government.

However, a big chunk of Nigerian youths are in various institutions of learning in Nigeria without being included in the governance equation. No arrangement has been put in place for them to collect their PVC for effective participation in the electoral process and we all know what this means.

Did I hear you say disenfranchisement? Yes. Disenfranchisement is one of the greatest weapons against democracy and good governance which should not be encouraged in our national polity. Mass disenfranchisement is a herald to unpopular election outcome with its attendant unpleasant and unpalatable consequences.

We in GWC strongly recommend that the youths of Nigeria both in school and out of school should be given a fair chance for free participation in the electoral process. To this end, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari, National Assembly, Minister for Education, Heads of Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, and all the relevant bodies and agencies in Nigeria to rise up and urgently do all that is necessary to ensure: That all institutions of higher learning in Nigeria are temporarily closed at least two weeks before February 25, 2023, the date of the presidential elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

That all students of higher institutions in Nigeria are given adequate time to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards in readiness for the forthcoming elections.

Full mobilisation of the Nigerian youths, especially those of voting age (those in higher institutions) to fully participate in the forthcoming electoral process as this will be a legacy from the present administration to the future generations. Together, we can create and build the Nigeria of our dreams where all will be free, happy and prosperous.

Long live GWC! Long live FRN!

. Dr. Ezejiofor is the Director of Advocacy, Green Women for Change and Empowerment Foundation and can be reached via https://greenwomenforchange.org.