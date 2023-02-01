2023 Hajj: FCT urges intending pilgrims to deposit N2.5m

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged those who missed out of 2022 pilgrimage to update their registration fee to N2.5 million with the board.

This is contained in a statement issued by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Aliyu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Director of the organisation, Malam Nasiru Danmallam, made the call while briefing management staff on the pre-Hajj visit to Saudi Arabia.

Danmallam also asked those who deposited less than the minimum N2.5 million to increase their deposit to enable them book a seat for the 2023 hajj.

The director explained that the directive became necessary to enable the board compile the final list of intending pilgrims.

Similarly, Danmallam requested those who paid for the 2022 but missed the exercise due to any reason to report to the board with original receipt of payment to declare their interest to participate on this year’s hajj or get refund.

He said that 185 intending pilgrims paid for the 2022 pilgrimage but missed out due to the shortage of hajj slots as a result of insufficient allocation by Saudi Arabia.

The director said that the board has so far registered over 1,000 intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj exercise and had since kicked started arrangement for the hajj operation.

He stated that board has begun negotiations with service providers in Saudi Arabia for the provision of feeding and a befitting accommodation in Makkah during the hajj this year.

He reiterated the readiness of the board to continue to render the best services to FCT contingent to this year’s hajj in line with the desire of the FCT Administration.