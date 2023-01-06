2023: Group trains 200 Enugu youths on digital skills

The participants were empowered with different gadgets, including laptops, i-phones and Android phones to carryout political education in rural communities.

In a speech at the end of the training in Enugu Friday, the Project Lead, Uchenna Awgu, said the project was meant to educate Nigerians on the need to hold their leaders accountable.

Awgu said that the project, which was conceived and executed by a consortium of YWC and Integrity Technologies, was sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands through an initiative, called VOICE.

According to him, Politeracy project is geared towards promoting political literacy, using digital skills.

“The project goal was to train 200 rights holders (participants) from 10 communities in Enugu State on the use of digital skills for socio-political engagements,” he said.

He listed the communities as Mmaku, Umuode, Ozalla Uwellu, Ugwuaji, Iva Valley, among others,” .

He said that it was observed that youths in the rural and semi-urban areas poorly participated in political and governance issues.

“Hence the birth of the idea to use social media for socio-political engagements,” Awgu further said.

He said that the project commenced in August 2022 with sensitisation visits to the communities by the project team.

“20 youths were selected in each of the 10 communities. “They were subsequently trained on different topics in digital skills and political education.

“The rights holders were trained on practical steps to effectively launch campaigns and make their voices heard via social media and in their respective communities,” Awgu said.

The Project Coordinator, John Anukwu, said that the exercise recorded tremendous success.

Anukwu said that the rights holders had been properly equipped with relevant digital skills and political awareness.

“They now have an improved awareness and understanding of the importance of their participation in socio-political engagements.

“They can actively participate online in social media discussions, sensitising other youths on the need to participate in politics and hold their governments and leaders accountable,” Anukwu said.

The occasion was attended by the Representative of VOICE in Nigeria, Ijoema Okwor, Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Youth, Chidi Ilogebe, and Project Coordinator of DewDrop Foundation, Nkemka Nwobu, amongst other dignitaries.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of prizes to some of the rights holders for their outstanding performance during the exercise

