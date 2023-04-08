134 persons killed in five days in Benue — Gov. Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has revealed that no fewer than 134 persons were killed in the state in the last five days.

He spoke on Saturday at Mgbam community, Nyiev Ward, Guma Local Government Area, where 36 people were killed.

Among the 36 killed in Mgbam on Friday were internally displaced persons.

The killings in the state in the state five days were across Otukpo, Apa and Guma LGAs.

On Monday, 47 people were killed in Ikobi community of Apa LGA, including the traditional ruler.

On Wednesday, 51 persons were killed in Umogidi community, Otukpo LGA.

During the visit to Mgbam, Ortom appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of the state.

He requested for the deployment of more security personnel to the state.