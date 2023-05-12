10th NASS: Coalition describes Akpabio as best candidate for Senate Presidency

The Independent Coalition of All Progressives Congress APC Support Groups Leaders has expressed support for former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, as the next Senate President.

One of the Coalition’s leaders, Malam Sadiq Jikta, in a statement issued Friday expressed the support for the former governor of Akwa Ibom, after the group meeting in Abuja.

He said that the group resolved to work for Akpabio because Nigeria needed a result oriented leaders who can give it result and prove the Nay Sayers wrong.

“Akpabio is an uncommon politician and uncommon leader who have been an uncommon governor, uncommon senator and an uncommon minister.

“Akpabio has always left footprints of time in every responsibility he has handled.

“As a member of the federal Cabinet, Akpabio has got the requisite understanding of the differences that exist in Nigeria and can handle them,’’ Jikta said.

He also described Akpabio as a strong, sound, competent and detribalised Nigeria who had his secondary school in Sokoto State, lived and practiced law in Lagos and married to a woman from Enugu state.