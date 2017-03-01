Ex-President Jonathan’s ally forfeits 47 SUVs to FG

A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Dr. Godknows Igali, ‎has forfeited 47 brand new SUVs to the Federal Government.

This followed an order of the court obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the cars discovered where Igali parked them in Abuja.

The EFCC uncovered the 47 cars in the Utako, Abuja residence of Igali.

Igali is from Bayelsa State and served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power during the regime of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

Igali had said the vehicles were for the presidential election of Jonathan on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015.

Jonathan lost the election to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The news of the forfeiture of the cars was contained in a document submitted to the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

EFCC sources revealed that the money used to procure the vehicles was from N27 billion insurance premium of deceased workers of the defunct Power Holding company of Nigeria.

The document of the forfeiture of the properties was personally presented to the Senate Committee by the Acting Chairman of anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu.

The document showed that out the 49 forfeited cars to the Federal Government, 47 Sport Utility Vehicles belonged to Ambassador Igali, a close ally of former President Jonathan.

One of the companies that supplied the vehicles confirmed to the EFCC that part of the money was paid by Baseworth Insurance Brokers Limited, one of the companies that handled the N27 billion insurance premium of the PHCN workers.

Dilly Motors was said to have received N300 million from the insurance company in one instance.

