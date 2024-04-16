Will Perry determined to make history with Rivers Hoopers at 2024 Basketball Africa League

Rivers Hoopers point guard Will Perry says he hopes to guide the reigning Nigeria Premier Basketball League Champions to the playoffs of the 2024 Basketball Africa League in Kigali, Rwanda.



Perry joined Rivers Hoopers ahead of the 2024 BAL.

He arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, 7th April, 2024, two days before the club’s final training camp, which began on Monday, 9th April, 2024.



In his first chat with Hoopers Media, Perry admitted to enjoying his stay so far with the team and also pointed out the increased intensity of practice with his new teammates.



“I’m really enjoying it here. This week has been really good. I think we’ve gotten a lot better in the week too, which is really promising, especially in the last two or three days. When we first got here, we started slow, [because] I think Coach wanted us just to get used to the guys, but now the intensity has stepped up a lot, and we’ve gotten a lot better.” he said.



Perry also hailed the quality of his teammates and the growing understanding between the players by saying, “Obviously, we’re not super close yet because it’s only been five or six days, but I’m starting to learn and know everybody’s name, how they play, their personalities, and for sure, it’s going well in that regard. We have smart guys, good shooting, and some good passers, which are our best strengths.”

The North Carolina native, who holds the joint record for most points scored (41) in a single game at the BAL, said that with his winning mentality and leadership qualities, he hopes to help the team improve.



“It’s true I have the (joint) record for most points in a [BAL] game, but I like to play a pure point guard style, get the guys involved, and make everybody better. I think I’m a winning player. I’m here to help the team win, so I’m bringing leadership, and a winning attitude,” he stated.



The 29-year-old also hopes to help the team win games and revealed his target of ultimately helping the Rivers Hoopers become the first Nigerian side to reach the BAL Playoffs in Kigali, Rwanda.



“We will try to take the Rivers Hoopers to the playoffs in Rwanda, and then anything can happen from there, but that’s the first goal, because obviously Nigeria hasn’t had that kind of success [in the BAL], so I see it as a challenge [for us] to change the culture of Nigeria Basketball in the BAL.”



Training continues today (Tuesday), with the team set to jet out to Lagos for warm-up games before departing for the Savannah Conference, which is billed to take place in Dakar, Senegal, starting on Saturday, 4th May, 2024.



The KingsMen will face US Monastir, APR and AS Douanes in Dakar.