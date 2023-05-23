The Presidential Election Petition Court on Monday in Abuja dismissed the application by the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party for live broadcast of court proceedings.

In a unanimous decision, the five-member panel held that the order sought by the petitioners lacked merit and was outside the scope of the petition.

The judges held that televising of proceedings was not provided for in any law.

They held that the court was created by the constitution and operated under the law by the Court of Appeal.

The judgment, read by the Chairman of the PEPC, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, said: “The court was created to hear and determine the petitions before it and cannot act as a vanguard.

“The undue pressure of allowing cameras into the courtroom should be avoided as the impact it would have on witnesses could not be predicted.

“The court is created to find out the truth and should be allowed to do so.”

