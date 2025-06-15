Why we withdrew Publisher of PRNigeria from NIPSS — DG

Following a petition by the founder of PRNigeria, Yushau Shuaib, accusing the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) of unjust treatment and cybercrime, the Institute’s Director General, Professor Ayo Omotayo, has officially ordered his withdrawal from the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47, citing “misconduct and disregard for constituted authorities”.

The reason for the withdrawal was contained in a letter addressed to a professional body which Shuaib belongs to by the Director General of NIPSS.

Omotayo stated that the decision, approved by its management, followed a disciplinary committee’s recommendation to expel Shuaib over alleged breaches of confidentiality and institutional guidelines.

However, the withdrawal letter, signed by Muhammad Kabir Suleiman, on behalf of the Director General, did not specify the exact offences constituting “misconduct”.

It concluded by requesting a bank account detail to process a prorated refund of Shuaib’s course fee.

Shuaib had earlier petitioned President Bola Tinubu, detailing what he described as “unjust, humiliating, and deeply distressing” treatment at NIPSS.

In his petition, titled: “Unjust Treatment at NIPSS Over Articles Supporting Digital and Blue Economy Reforms,” he alleged harassment, cyberbullying, and professional ostracisation despite claiming full compliance with institutional guidelines.

He further stated that he was abruptly asked to vacate the NIPSS premises following his suspension on May 2, 2025, a move that reportedly shocked his family and colleagues, especially as other participants remained in the programme.

Shuaib argued that he was unfairly queried for innocuous articles, including a news story, titled: “NIPSS Goes Digital,” which he neither authored nor edited, as well as a positive opinion piece on the “Blue Economy” that made no mention of NIPSS.

Among several troubling episodes, he cited a discriminatory instruction forbidding him from identifying himself as a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (mnipr) during plenary sessions.

“This was particularly baffling,” he said, “since others were freely allowed to use their professional affiliations, including informal titles like ‘Dagger’ and ‘Sword.’”

Additionally, he claimed that during a disciplinary panel, he was denied the opportunity to defend himself, with the panel allegedly relying on a rewritten response imposed by Rear Admiral A. A. Mustapha on behalf of Nima Salman Mann, the acting Director of Studies.

The PR practitioner also accused NIPSS of illegally intercepting and accessing a restricted internal PRNigeria editorial email, describing it as a serious breach of digital privacy, cyberbullying, and professional misconduct.

Shuaib further revealed that despite paying the full N18.2 million course fee, he was excluded from SEC 47’s international study tours and officially alienated from other participants.

He attributed psychological distress from the ordeal that led to a hypertension diagnosis at the institute’s clinic.

In his appeal to President Tinubu, Shuaib seeks an independent investigation into the disciplinary process and alleged cyber-privacy violations.

He also requested a review of his suspension and exclusion, along with the establishment of a clear communication policy for NIPSS participants.

Apart from criticising the “excessive militarisation” of the academic environment at NIPSS, he also highlights the institute’s lack of a defined communication policy, leaving participants without clear guidance on what constitutes public, restricted, or classified information in social or media engagements.

When contacted about the development, Shuaib stated that NIPSS had not provided any updates on his status for nearly two months since his suspension, despite his awareness of prior attempts to expel him.

“I’m still expecting their correspondence to me directly, as they stated in the suspension letter they addressed to me about two months ago,” Shuaib remarked.

