Insecurity: Benue LG boss bans forest logging activities

The Chairman, Agatu Local Government Area of Benue, Melvin Ejeh, has imposed an immediate and comprehensive ban on all forest logging activities in Agatu West.

Ejeh, in a statement on Sunday, said that the declaration was another resolute effort to address the escalating security concerns that have beset the LGA.

The chairman said that the directive takes immediate effect and it was imperative that all stakeholders and residents adhere to the policy with utmost seriousness.

“The decision to impose this ban is informed by the alarming rate of insecurity that has plagued our area, largely exacerbated by the unregulated activities of loggers.

“The incessant logging has not only led to severe environmental degradation but has also created avenues for criminal elements to operate with impunity.

“The resultant effect is a heightened sense of insecurity, which has become a source of grave concern for us all.

“In light of this, it has become imperative for us to take decisive action to safeguard the well-being and safety of our residents.

Also Read:

“The ban on logging activities is a proactive measure aimed at mitigating the security risks associated with unregulated logging,” he said.

Ejeh stated that the ban would also contribute to the preservation of the environment and the protection of natural resources for future generations.

The chairman emphasised that the ban was non-negotiable, and any individual or group found engaging in logging activities without proper authorisation would face the full weight of the law.

According to him, all logging activities henceforth require clearance from the local government chairman himself.

He urged all residents to comply with this directive and report any logging activities to the council authorities.

“Your cooperation and vigilance are crucial in our collective efforts to create a safer and more secure environment for all.

“I assure you that Agatu Local Government Council remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to address the security challenges facing our area and implement measures that promote peace and stability,” he added.

Post Views: 5