Lagos enforces e-call-up for truck traffic

The Lagos State Government says rising traffic from articulated trucks on the Lekki-Epe corridor has prompted enforcement of a technology-based electronic call-up (e-call-up) system.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement by Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation.

Osiyemi revealed that enforcement of the e-call-up system will begin from Monday, June 16, to manage truck movement in the affected corridor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lekki-Epe axis hosts major investments including the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port, and key oil and gas infrastructure.

Due to the presence of only one major exit route, Osiyemi noted that industrial growth has intensified congestion in the area.

He said urgent and proactive traffic management measures are required to address the worsening situation on the corridor.

According to him, 360 to 400 trucks currently operate daily, but this figure could increase significantly with full operations at the Dangote Refinery.

The refinery alone could dispatch between 3,000 and 4,000 trucks daily, Osiyemi said, highlighting the need for regulation.

He said the e-call-up system will help regulate truck movement through structured scheduling, reducing chaos on the roads.

“Truck operators will be required to register online and upload their Authority to Load (ATL) documents for verification.

“Only validated and cleared trucks will access designated parks, awaiting an electronic call-up notification before proceeding to their loading points,” he said.

This system, Osiyemi said, is designed to reduce illegal parking, improve traffic flow, and protect road infrastructure along the corridor.

The commissioner described the initiative as a bold step towards transforming logistics and transport management across Lagos, especially in fast-developing areas like Lekki-Epe.

He called for voluntary compliance from all stakeholders to ensure the system’s success and reduce traffic challenges in the region.

