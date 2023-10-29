Why my father cancelled my shows when I started music — Davido

Nigerian hip hop artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed why his father, Adedeji Adeleke, used his influence to cancel many of his shows when he began his music career.

The Omo Baba Olowo made this known to Kelly Clarkson, host of Kelly Clarkson Show, in a recent appearance.

Davido said: “I come from a big family that is big on education.

“I’m a first-generation entertainer in my whole life of bloodline.

“He was adamant about me finishing school.

“One, because I didn’t make it.

“Two, because you know what I’m saying?

READ ALSO:

For Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, it’s victory for all, by Kehinde Aderemi

FUTMINNA female lecturer found dead

Police smash child stealing syndicate, arrest suspect in Enugu

“He didn’t mind me doing music, but he was bent on me, you know, finishing school.

“He owns a University.

“So you can imagine.

“And my mom was a college professor.

“I think they were also scared because whatever you want your kids to do, you want them to succeed.

“In our business, it’s not that easy to be successful.

“So you know, we made a deal where I go to school for two weeks out of the month, and the other two weeks, I can be in the studio and do what I want.

“It got to a point where I was distracting the class when my music got bigger.

“After a while, I got to do part-time class-type stuff.

“I was getting too big, and he got mad.

“I’m talking about he sees a billboard of me doing a show.

“The show gets canceled before I get there.

“He has that type of power.

“So it got to a point where everyone was scared to book me.

“But eventually, I did finish school and now he is my biggest fan.”