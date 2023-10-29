MURIC hails ex-Chairman of NAHCON, welcomes new boss

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern, has described the immediate past Chairman of the National Hajj Commission, Kunle Hassan, as a great achiever who took the Nigerian Muslim pilgrims’ welfare office to Kilimanjaro heights.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Executive Director of the human rights group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

The statement said: “The chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Barrister Dhikrullah Hassan, successfully ended his tenure two weeks ago. He immediately proceeded on a three-month leave.

“MURIC recalls the unparalleled achievements of Dhikrullah Hassan during his four-year tenure. Some of these manifested in prompt and effective mobilisation and enlightenment of pilgrims as well as the digitalization of the Hajj operations.

“His achievements did not end there, Dhikrullah Hassan will be remembered for the establishment of the Hajj Institute for training hajj operators and the commencement of the Hajj Saving Scheme. NAHCON also maintained a robust partnership with the media and medical teams during his tenure.

READ ALSO:

FUTMINNA female lecturer found dead

Police smash child stealing syndicate, arrest suspect in Enugu

Why my father cancelled my shows when I started music — Davido

“The eight years he spent as the chairman of the pilgrims board of Osun State also came in handy as he was able to diagnose and fix unforeseeable challenges that cropped up particularly during the last hajj season.

“Dhikrullah Hassan deserves kudos for his brilliant performance as chairman of NAHCON for twelve years. Only a few public officers spend so many years without a single stain. With the reforms introduced by him, he has left his indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“His visionary leadership, diligence and purposefulness took NAHCON to Kilimanjaro heights. We therefore congratulate him for landing safely at the shore after such a long period on the deep, wide sea.”

MURIC also welcomed the new chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi.

The organization tasked the new chairman to take NAHCON to the next level.

It said: “We extend a warm welcome to the new chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi, who assumed office on 18th October, 2023.

“With his pedigree, we have no scintilla of doubt that he will have no problem taking NAHCON from Kilimanjaro to Everest height.”