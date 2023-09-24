UNIZIK staff dismissed, suspended over extortion, fraud

A panel set up by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State (UNIZIK), to look into various offences in the institution has recommended the dismissal, suspension, and expulsion of more than 14 individuals comprising staff members and students.

Individuals implicated include a priest and three lecturers, with many students facing expulsion for offences like aiding and abetting exams and fraud.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday issued by the Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor for Public Relations and Special Duties, Dr. Emmanuel Ojukwu.

Recently the university has been grappling with a major challenge related to sexual harassment, extortion, among others.

Three lecturers were accused of extorting funds from students who have not successfully completed their courses, and employing fellow students to carry out these abominable acts.

“The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has taken disciplinary actions against the following staff and students for various offences.

“Principal Executive Officer 11, abandoned his duty post for a considerable length of time. As a result, he was indicted for gross misconduct and suspended from duty for six months to serve as a deterrent to other officers.

“Senior Executive Officer was indicted for fraudulent financial transactions concerning the university. She was suspended for six months on half salary,” the statement read.

The Reverend priest and one other were accused of aiding and abetting examination misconduct after collecting gratification from students.

One of the lecturers was indicted for clearing and graduating a student, who had 12 outstanding courses.

The panel recommended that he should be dismissed from the services of the university, while the result should be withdrawn and further credentials such as certificates and transcripts should not be issued.